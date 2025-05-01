A Bold New Chapter Begins

The current T. W. Lewis Dean of the Lewis Honors College at the University of Kentucky brings two decades of transformative higher education leadership experience to the post.

For Immediate Release

Springfield, Ohio — Following an extensive national search, Wittenberg University is proud to announce the appointment of Christian M. M. Brady, DPhil (Oxon.), as its 16th President. A transformational leader and respected scholar most recently at the University of Kentucky, Brady brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to student success, aligning with Wittenberg’s mission of developing the whole person in an experiential residential community. He will assume the role on June 1, 2025.

“Dr. Brady exemplifies the innovative, mission-driven leadership Wittenberg needs to thrive in today’s challenging higher education landscape,” said William D. Edwards, chair of the Wittenberg University Board of Directors and a member of the Class of 1989. “His commitment to academic rigor and experience in building programs and cultivating philanthropic support will be invaluable as we continue to live out our motto of ‘Having Light We Pass It On to Others.’”

Brady distinguished himself among a highly qualified candidate pool for his demonstrated ability to foster vibrant academic communities, navigate complex financial challenges, grow enrollment, and lead through strategic partnerships and collaborative engagement. His presidency marks an exciting new chapter for Wittenberg — one rooted in the liberal arts tradition yet aimed toward a bold, impactful future.

“I am deeply honored to join the Wittenberg University community,” Brady said. “Wittenberg’s mission as a liberal arts university that is committed to developing the whole person, intellectually, physically, and spiritually, is more relevant today than ever before. I look forward to working with our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community partners to build upon these strong foundations. Together, we will stoke the flame of Wittenberg so that its light will shine brighter than ever before.”

With more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in higher education, Brady will join Wittenberg following his tenure as the T. W. Lewis Dean of the Lewis Honors College at the University of Kentucky. He previously led the Schreyer Honors College at The Pennsylvania State University and served as interim dean of the University of Kentucky’s College of Arts & Sciences.

“In his tenure at the University of Kentucky, Dean Christian Brady has truly embodied our mission of advancing Kentucky by putting students first,” said UK Provost Robert S. DiPaola, M.D. “Dean Brady’s leadership and experience helped usher in record graduation and retention rates in our Lewis Honors College, as well as provide a world-class Honors education for our students. I thank him for helping elevate the Honors experience at UK, and I am confident that he will continue to champion student success as the next president of Wittenberg University.”

Brady’s leadership philosophy is rooted in listening to all members of the university community — students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents, local partners, and the Board of Directors. He is committed to inspiring others with a bold, positive vision for the future; building consensus around shared goals; communicating openly and consistently; and working with energy and purpose to turn vision into action.

“He quickly connected with students and shared his vision for elevating the whole Wittenberg experience, including both academics and student life,” said Claire Patton, Class of 2026 and Wittenberg Student Senate Faculty-Student Coordinator, who served on the Presidential Search Committee. “I am optimistic that his dynamic and approachable communication style will help him engage deeply with students across campus as president.”

During his leadership at the University of Kentucky, Brady spearheaded the creation of the Lewis Honors College, growing the college to over 2,400 students and leading a $50 million capital campaign. As interim dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, he successfully managed a college with an $81 million budget, 440 faculty members, 19 departments, and nearly 7,500 students — overcoming a $7.5 million shortfall through transparent and collaborative leadership and balancing the college’s budget without layoffs.

Prior to his time at Kentucky, Brady transformed Penn State’s Schreyer Honors College into a national model for excellence, tripling its applications, dramatically increasing selectivity, and raising more than $80 million to enhance honors education. His accomplishments in enrollment management, strategic communications, and fundraising will be pivotal as Wittenberg addresses its own enrollment and financial challenges, mirrored in colleges and universities across the nation.

“Dr. Brady's enthusiasm for the liberal arts and his thoughtful, candid communication style stood out to me,” said Presidential Search Committee member Scott Rosenberg, professor of history and director of Wittenberg's Peace Corps Prep Program. “He has a clear understanding of our challenges and places a high value on the student experience that speaks directly to Wittenberg's mission. I’m excited to work with a leader who values both excellence and empathy.”

Brady — who holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, a master’s from Wheaton College Graduate School in Illinois, and a doctorate from the University of Oxford — began his academic career at Tulane University, first as an assistant professor and the director of the interdisciplinary program in Jewish Studies. After receiving tenure, he became the director of Tulane’s Honors Program.

Beyond his administrative acumen, he is a respected scholar of ancient Hebrew and Jewish literature, having published extensively and served in leadership roles for organizations such as the Society of Biblical Literature and the International Organization for Targumic Studies. Brady is also a priest in the Episcopal Church and Canon Theologian in the Episcopal Diocese of Lexington in Kentucky.

Elizabeth Brady, Christian’s wife, is an author and an associate teaching professor of communication arts and sciences at The Pennsylvania State University. Their daughter Isabel is completing her doctorate in Medieval Art History at Florida State University. Their son Mack died unexpectedly in 2012, just two weeks shy of his 9th birthday, and they have established a memorial fund for goalkeepers with Penn State Men’s Soccer. Elizabeth and Christian participate in the bereaved parent community through service and writing.

Brady will succeed outgoing President Mike Frandsen, whose leadership since 2017 has positioned Wittenberg for future success through campuswide strategic planning, increased student success initiatives, and the completion of the historic $100 million Having Light: The Campaign for Wittenberg University, which exceeded its goal by $13 million. During his eight-year tenure, Frandsen led Wittenberg through periods of considerable transition and challenge, including a global pandemic and program and staffing reductions to address financial pressures.

Under Frandsen’s leadership, Wittenberg introduced the innovative Connections Curriculum, broadened experiential learning opportunities, and oversaw the restoration and expansion of the Health, Wellness, and Athletics Complex, significantly enriching the student experience and the University’s infrastructure.

The presidential search, guided by DSG | Storbeck, a nationally recognized leader in higher education executive recruitment, began with a series of listening sessions and surveys in fall 2024. Faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members were invited to share their hopes and priorities for Wittenberg’s next leader, insights that helped shape the position profile and informed the search process from the outset.

“This appointment reflects the collective effort and care of the entire Wittenberg community,” said Doug Kentfield, chair of the Presidential Search Committee and a member of the Class of 1978. “We are deeply grateful to the students, faculty, staff, alumni and Board members who participated in the search process with such thoughtfulness, honesty, and hope for the future. Your voices shaped this decision, and your commitment to Wittenberg continues to inspire us. We are confident that under Dr. Brady’s guidance, Wittenberg will thrive.”

A formal presidential inauguration will follow at a later date.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Karen Gerboth

937-327-7894

kgerboth@wittenberg.edu